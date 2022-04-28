Montgomery County Council Holds Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Commemoration, Hosted by Council President Albornoz on May 3

MARYLAND, April 28 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 28, 2022

On Tuesday, May 3 at 9:15 a.m., special celebration will highlight Asian American and Pacific Islander community members in the arts

ROCKVILLE, Md.—The Montgomery County Council, led by President Gabe Albornoz, will commemorate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Tuesday, May 3 at 9:15 a.m. at the Council Office Building in Rockville, Md. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, which is recognized nationally throughout the month of May, acknowledges the roles that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have played in our history and celebrates their achievements and contributions.

This year’s theme is “Advancing Asian American and Pacific Islander Leaders Through Collaboration in the Arts.” The commemoration will include a video documenting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders making a difference in their communities through film, dance, music, and other forms of art and a proclamation presentation with a message from U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai.

The video showcases many artforms and includes interviews with:

Chao Tian, who is an improvisational Chinese dulcimer instrumentalist;

Oishee Ghosh, who is a classical Indian dancer;

Doyle Song, who is a fashion designer and entrepreneur;

Rui Fu, who is a singer and songwriter;

Nistha Raj, who is a Hindustani classical violinist;

Yi Chen, who is a documentary filmmaker;

Mau-Don Nuyen, who is a fine artist and painter; and

Chhayrithy Chhuan (also known as DJ Accurit), who is a DJ and music producer.

“Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is a time when we honor and reflect upon the numerous contributions that the AAPI community has made not only in Montgomery County, but across our globe,” said Council President Gabe Albornoz. “For centuries, this diverse diaspora, which represents an array of cultures, languages and traditions, has significantly contributed to the sciences, public health, service, leadership and the arts. Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders enrich our societal fabric and strengthen our community every single day.”

The Council commemoration will be streamed live on the Council’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and Council website. Residents also will be able to watch live on television on Comcast/RCN channels 996/1056 Verizon channel 30.

# # #

Release ID: 22-182 Media Contact: Sonya Healy, 240-777-7926 , Jordan Lindsay 240-777-7809