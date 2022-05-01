DARPA-CIA Whistleblower confirms future US Presidents preidentified in 1971 by Top Secret time travel unit
New Chronogarchy Book - DARPA-CIA Whistleblower: US Presidents Bush I & II, Clinton, Obama, Trump & Biden preidentified in 1971 by Top Secret time travel unit.
The word ‘Chronogarchy’ is a neologism that signifies ‘Those Who Rule Through Time,’ or the manipulation of it.”BLAINE, WASHINGTON, USA, May 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new book, The Chronogarchy, publishes important evidence-based revelations, including a sworn affidavit by a DARPA-CIA Whistleblower member of Project Pegasus, about the US government’s Top Secret quantum access time travel program in the 1960s to 1980s. In his evidence as published in The Chronogarchy, former U.S. Chrononaut Andrew D. Basiago, a time-traveler for the U.S. government from the late 1960s until the early 1980s, confirms that U.S. Presidents George HW Bush and George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joseph Robinette Biden were pre-identified by US government Top Secret time travel as future US Presidents in 1971, and groomed for their future positions by DARPA-CIA in secret meetings. U.S. Chrononaut Basiago states he personally witnessed a number of these time travel briefings and grooming sessions of U.S. Presidents by DARPA-CIA personnel as a member of Project Pegasus. Now retired from U.S. government service, former U.S. Chrononaut Basiago is an attorney, Member of the Washington State Bar and U.S. District Court for the State of Washington.
— former West Virginia University Professor Dr. Raymond A. Keller PhD
In a scholarly book review of The Chronogarchy, former West Virginia University Professor Dr. Raymond A. Keller PhD, writes:
"THE CHRONOGARCHY:
"How Interdimensional Quantum Access Time Travel Manipulates Human Events, Human History, and the Interlife Kindle Edition [A Non-Fiction Treatise]
by Alfred Lambremont Webre(Author)
"Book Review by Dr. Raymond A. Keller of Alfred Lambremont Webre’s THE CHRONOGARCHY (Universe Books)
“Alfred Lambremont Webre, JD, MEd, is a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School and a former Fulbright Scholar. He has taught economics at Yale University and constitutional law at the University of Texas. In addition, he served as the former general counsel to the New York City Environmental Protection Administration and former director of the 1977 Jimmy Carter White House extraterrestrial communication study, and former non-governmental organization delegate to the United Nations. The author of Exopolitics: Politics, Government, and Law in the Universe, he is the recognized ‘Father of Exopolitics,’ the science of relations among intelligent civilizations in the multiverse. Now, Alfred Lambremont Webre has come out with a new book, The Chronogarchy (Universe Books).
The word ‘Chronogarchy’ is a neologism that signifies ‘Those Who Rule Through Time,’ or the manipulation of it. These are wizards standing behind curtains and directing the matrix system to which we all find ourselves subjected. The exopolitical expert describes the Chronogarchy as, “an interdimensional alliance dedicated to the oppression of the community of human souls, and includes factions in human institutions such as religions, governments, military-intelligence agencies, bloodline families, monarchies, media, medical-pharma, as well as Archonic Spiritual entities, including Fallen Angels, demonic entities, and exophenotypes hostile to the community of human souls such as the Draco Reptilians, Orion Greys, and sentient Artificial Intelligence (AI).
“In The Chronogarchy, Alfred Lambremont Webre delves into the real nature of space, time and inter-dimensionality. He interviews many of the leading authorities and experiencers in these fields, thereby facilitating an awareness of the people, powers and organizations constituting the network of the Chronogarchy’s existence and helping us to formulate viable defense strategies in the coming years of increasing tribulations. We also learn of the ‘good guys’ helping us from ‘behind the scenes,’ so to speak, thereby pointing to a light of hope at the end of a long, dark tunnel.”
Alfred Lambremont Webre
Omniversity.us
+1 604-600-9203
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other