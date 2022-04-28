West Virginia Division of Highways awards 21 construction projects

Page Content

Projects to pave roads all around the state of West Virginia were among 21 contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The contracts were awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

Contracts awarded in March were:

Alan Stone Co. Inc. was low bidder on a drainage correction project on the Mowish Property, with a bid of $1,438,184.50. (Wood County)

West Virginia Signal and Light Inc. was low bidder on a lighting project on McCulloch Drive, with a bid of $199,918.75. (Raleigh County)

J.F. Allen Company was low bidder on a paving project from Burnsville to Roanoke Road, with a bid of $5,339,632. (Raleigh County)

Meadows Stone & Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Cold Run to Cass, with a bid of $416,600.68. (Pocahontas County)

Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on a streetscape project in Pennsboro, with a bid of $105,599.90. (Ritchie County)

J.F. Allen Company was low bidder on a paving project on Harman Road, with a bid of $781,562.50. (Randolph County)

Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Woodland to Cresap Road, with a bid of $2,120,120. (Marshall County)

Jefferson Asphalt Products Co. Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Charles Town to Halltown, with a bid of $1,264,873.35. (Jefferson County)

Meadows Stone & Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Beckys Creek to Huttonsville, with a bid of $504,102.36. (Randolph County)

Jefferson Asphalt Products Co. Inc. was low bidder on an interchange improvement project at Tabler Station, with a bid of $5,770,378.40. (Berkeley County)

Jefferson Asphalt Products Co. Inc. was also low bidder on a paving project from Inwood to Tabler Station, with a bid of $756,183.70. (Berkeley County)

Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Co. was low bidder on a paving project from Cloverdale to St. Marys Road, with a bid of $137,205. (Pleasants County)

Thaxton Construction Company Inc. of Sissonville was low bidder on a slide correction project on Sawmill Road, with a bid of $699,550.20. (Logan County)

Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Highland Avenue, with a bid of $598,234. (Wood County)

Kelly Paving Inc. was also low bidder on a paving project from Belleville to Lubeck Road, with a bid of $1,361,431.73. (Wood County)

SMH Construction Company Inc. was low bidder to replace the Valley Head T-Beam Bridge, with a bid of $2,041,654.16. (Randolph County)

Pritchard Signal & Light Company was low bidder on a traffic signal project on Childers Run, with a bid of $451,852.83. (Upshur County)

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project on Keenan Road, with a bid of $755,150.02. (Monroe County)

Pritchard Signal & Light Company was low bidder on a traffic signal project on Main Street in Kingwood, with a bid of $670,741.80. (Preston County)

Elite Contractors Inc. was low bidder on a cleaning and painting project on the County Route 9 overpass bridge, with a bid of $576,380. (Cabell County)

R.K. Construction Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace the Middle Fork Bridge, with a bid of $717,707.52. (Kanawha County)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.

As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder with all proper documentation in place.​

