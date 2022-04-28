Route 3103 Swede Hill/Carbon Road Closure 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to remind motorists of the upcoming closure on Route 3103 (Swede Hill Road/Carbon Road) between Hunter Road and Sunnyview Drive in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 2 and remain closed through the end of November. A posted detour will be in place using Route 3099 (Willow Crossing Road), Route 136, and Route 3101 (Thomas School Road). The closure will allow crews to replace the box culvert.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

