The Presser Foundation will Distribute $1.148 Million in Capital Support Grants This Year

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on Greater Philadelphia’s music organizations and their efforts, The Presser Foundation announces new Capital Support grants totaling $687,800 in single year and multi-year grants to 26 music organizations. The Foundation will also make payments on previous commitments totaling an additional $660,000. A full listing by category of the 35 grantee organizations is below.

These grants are designated for capital projects of music presenting, music performing and music education organizations in the Greater Philadelphia Area. Capital projects typically include the construction of new facilities and the renovation or expansion of existing facilities. The Foundation extended its COVID-guidelines for another year to consider the equipment and supply needs of organizations as they continue to respond to the pandemic with innovative, uplifting, and inspiring music programming. The Foundation is also pleased to give one-time gift to the Marian Anderson Memorial Fund, a group fundraising to erect a statue of famous Philadelphia singer Marian Anderson at the steps of the Academy of Music.

Corey R. Smith, Chair of the Capital Support Committee, commented on these grants, “Music organizations continue to innovate and inspire at the highest level. The Presser Foundation is pleased to be in the position to support music organizations of a great variety of scale and purpose. Seven organizations will receive funding for larger traditional capital projects, while 19 will receive support for more basic capital needs including building new websites, purchasing software and hardware for continued streaming efforts and at-home work, obtaining equipment for a mobile recording studio, installing a new digital marquee to invite people back to into the building, and much more. We want music organizations of all shapes and sizes to have the necessary tools and equipment to continue to reach their audiences in creative ways.”

2022 Capital Support Grantees (in alphabetical order by category)

Traditional Large Capital Projects - $504,700 in multi-year grants

• Elizabethtown College - $64,700 over two years

• Marian Anderson Memorial Statue Fund at the Philadelphia Foundation - $25,000 Legacy Gift

• Philadelphia Chamber Music Society - $150,000 over three years

• Reading Symphony Orchestra - $75,000 in one year

• The Grand Opera House - $40,000 in one year

• WCR Center for the Arts, Inc. - $50,000 in one year

• Zoellner Arts Center - $100,000 over two years

COVID-Related Capital Needs - $183,100 in single year grants

• Berks Youth Chorus - $4,000

• Beyond the Bars - $25,000

• Bowerbird - $5,000

• Central PA Friends of Jazz - $2,400

• Choir School of Delaware - $15,000

• Commonwealth Youthchoirs - $5,000

• Community Music School of Collegeville - $5,000

• Dolce Suono Ensemble - $4,700

• Esperanza - $25,000

• Intercultural Journeys - $5,000

• Lyric Fest - $5,000

• Mamadele Foundation - $8,000

• Musicopia - $7,000

• Network for New Music - $7,500

• Opera Philadelphia - $15,000

• Piffaro, The Renaissance Band - $5,000

• Sruti - $7,500

• The Bach Choir of Bethlehem - $20,000

• The Crossing - $12,000



Previous & Deferred Capital Project Commitments - $660,000 in Multi-Year Grants

• Curtis Institute of Music

• Historic Lansdowne Theater Corporation

• Kimmel Cultural Campus

• Kutztown University

• Lebanon Valley College

• Philadelphia Clef Club

• University of the Arts

• West Philadelphia Cultural Alliance

• World Café Live

About The Presser Foundation

The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late music publisher Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation considers proposals for funding from music organizations working in a broad range of traditions, genres, and styles and provides general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grantmaking focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia. For more information: www.presserfoundation.org.