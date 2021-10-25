The Presser Foundation Announces $235,000 in New Special Project Grants to Music Organizations

This year, music organizations continue to adapt and innovate to the many challenges that they face, and they do so through many means.” — Peter Burwasser

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, U.S., October 25, 2021/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Presser Foundation is pleased to announce new Special Project grants totaling $235,000 to 24 music organizations for the fiscal year 2021-22. These grants are designated for special projects of music presenting, music performing, and music educating organizations in the Greater Philadelphia Area.

In addition to its continued focus on pilot projects/first-time collaborations, significant anniversaries, and providing operating support for newer organizations, this year The Presser Foundation was pleased to incorporate a new Special Projects category that will give planning grants to music organizations for efforts to center racial equity.

As part of the Special Projects area, the Foundation will honor $37,000 in previous commitments to PRISM Quartet and Musicopia and gave honorariums to four nonprofits (Choir School of Delaware, Kennett Symphony, Trenton Children’s Chorus, and World Café Live) who served as panelists in the Foundation’s Next Movement event in September.

Peter Burwasser, Chair of the Special Projects Committee, commented on these grants, “This year, music organizations continue to adapt and innovate to the many challenges that they face, and they do so through many means. In that vein, the Committee was pleased to see a diverse group of music organizations apply for a wide variety of projects. Ten will receive grants for pilot projects/first-time collaborations, two will receive significant anniversary gifts, four will be given general operating support, and eight will receive planning grants to center racial equity within their respective organizations.”

“As the Foundation seeks to center racial equity in our own organization, we look forward to seeing how a number of organizations critically think about, reflect on, and integrate equity into their own work.”

A full listing by special project category of the nonprofit partners is below.

2021-22 Special Project Grantees (in alphabetical order by category)

Pilot Projects/First-Time Collaboration - $142,500

• ArtSmart

• Art Sphere, Inc.

• Beyond the Bars

• Intercultural Journeys

• Music for Everyone

• Penn Live Arts

• Trenton Music Makers

• Wilmington Children’s Chorus

• Wilmington Concert Opera

• World Café Live

Significant Anniversary - $23,000

• Choir School of Delaware

• Philadelphia Sinfonia Association

General Operating Support - $25,000

• Mamadêlê Foundation

• Filament

• The Primavera Fund

• Young Women Composers

Racial Equity Support - $45,000

• Ars Nova Workshop

• Astral Artists

• Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia

• Darlington Arts Center

• OperaDelaware

• Philadelphia Heritage Chorale, Inc.

• Rowan Community Music School

• Tempesta di Mare, Inc.

Previous Committed Support - $37,000

• Musicopia

• PRISM Quartet

• Next Movement – Centering Racial Equity (Choir School of Delaware, Kennett Symphony, Trenton Children’s Chorus, World Café Live)