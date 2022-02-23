The Presser Foundation Announces More Than $1.35 Million in General Operating Support Grants to Music Organizations

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, U.S., February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic year, The Presser Foundation is pleased to announce another round of general operating support grants totaling $1,350,500 to 109 music organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area. Both the amount given, and the number of organizations given to, are the most in the Foundation’s history in this category of grantmaking. These organizations create and share a wide variety of music genres – from classical to jazz to Jewish-themed to Hispanic/Latinx to Indian and more.

The grants provide both single year and multi-year support and can be used in any way that the leadership deems fit. The Presser Foundation is proud to support these organizations, which significantly contribute to music and the arts in Greater Philadelphia.

William B. McLaughlin, III, Chair of the Advancement of Music Committee, commented, “While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause stress on musical institutions, The Presser Foundation is inspired by so many musical organizations which have adapted to their current circumstances and innovated to deliver music programming. They are collaborating with many partners and have a greater connection with their audiences and participants across the country and world. The Foundation is honored to provide general operating support to 109 organizations, the most it's ever given to, that are essential to the communities and audiences they serve.”

Advancement of Music Grants: (in alphabetical order)

Academy of Vocal Arts

Allentown Symphony Association

American Composers Forum

Anna Crusis Women's Choir

Ars Nova Workshop

Art Sphere, Inc.

Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos (AMLA)

ArtSmart

Astral Artists

Bay Atlantic Symphony, Inc.

Berks Youth Chorus

Beyond the Bars

Bowerbird

Bucks County Choral Society

Bucks County Symphony Society

Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey

Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem

Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia

Chester Children's Chorus

Choir School of Delaware

Choral Arts Philadelphia

Christina Cultural Arts Center

Commonwealth Youthchoirs

Community Conservatory

Community Music School Lehigh Valley

Community Music School of Collegeville

Community Youth Orchestra of Bucks County

Darlington Arts Center

Delaware Choral Arts Association

Delaware County Symphony

Delaware County Youth Orchestra

Delaware Symphony Orchestra

Dolce Suono Ensemble

Encore Series Inc./The Philly POPS

Esperanza

Friends of the Wanamaker Organ

Garden State Philharmonic Orchestra

Greater South Jersey Chorus

Harrisburg Opera Association

Harrisburg Symphony Association

Intercultural Journeys

Jazz Philadelphia

Kennett Symphony of Chester County

Kimmel Center

Lancaster Symphony Orchestra

Lyra Society

Lyric Fest

Marian Anderson Historical Society & Museum

Market Square Concerts

Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia

Moravian University

Music at Bunker Hill, a NJ nonprofit corporation

Music at Gretna, Inc.

Music for Everyone

Musicopia

Nashirah: The Jewish Chorale of Greater Philadelphia

Network for New Music

Opera Philadelphia

OperaDelaware

Orchestra 2001

Penn Live Arts

Penn Square Music Festival

Pennsylvania Symphonic Winds

Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale

Philadelphia Chamber Music Society

Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts

Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus

Philadelphia Heritage Chorale

Philadelphia Sinfonia Association

Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute

Piffaro, The Renaissance Band

Play On, Philly! (POP)

Princeton Symphony Orchestra

PRISM Quartet, Inc.

Project 440

Reading Musical Foundation

Reading Symphony Orchestra

Riverside Symphonia

Rock to the Future

Rowan Community Music School

Settlement Music School

Singing City

Singing Hearts Choir Inc.

Sruti

State Theatre Regional Arts Center At New Brunswick Inc

Susquehanna Chorale

Symphony in C

Tempesta di Mare, Inc.

Temple University Music Preparatory Division

The Allentown Band

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem

The Crossing

The Friends of Chamber Music of Reading, Inc.

The Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music

The Mann Center for the Performing Arts

The Music School of Delaware

The Philadelphia Orchestra

The Young People’s Philharmonic of the Lehigh Valley

Trenton Children's Chorus, Inc.

Trenton Music Makers

Tri-County Concerts Association, Inc.

Variant 6

Westrick Music Academy

Wilmington Children's Chorus

Wilmington Concert Opera

World Cafe Live

WRTI90.1FM

Youth Orchestra of Central Jersey

Zoellner Arts Center



About The Presser Foundation

The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late music publisher Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports music organizations working in a broad range of traditions, genres, and styles through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia. For more information: www.presserfoundation.org.