The Presser Foundation Announces More Than $1.35 Million in General Operating Support Grants to Music Organizations
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, U.S., February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic year, The Presser Foundation is pleased to announce another round of general operating support grants totaling $1,350,500 to 109 music organizations in the Greater Philadelphia area. Both the amount given, and the number of organizations given to, are the most in the Foundation’s history in this category of grantmaking. These organizations create and share a wide variety of music genres – from classical to jazz to Jewish-themed to Hispanic/Latinx to Indian and more.
The grants provide both single year and multi-year support and can be used in any way that the leadership deems fit. The Presser Foundation is proud to support these organizations, which significantly contribute to music and the arts in Greater Philadelphia.
William B. McLaughlin, III, Chair of the Advancement of Music Committee, commented, “While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause stress on musical institutions, The Presser Foundation is inspired by so many musical organizations which have adapted to their current circumstances and innovated to deliver music programming. They are collaborating with many partners and have a greater connection with their audiences and participants across the country and world. The Foundation is honored to provide general operating support to 109 organizations, the most it's ever given to, that are essential to the communities and audiences they serve.”
Advancement of Music Grants: (in alphabetical order)
Academy of Vocal Arts
Allentown Symphony Association
American Composers Forum
Anna Crusis Women's Choir
Ars Nova Workshop
Art Sphere, Inc.
Artistas y Musicos Latino Americanos (AMLA)
ArtSmart
Astral Artists
Bay Atlantic Symphony, Inc.
Berks Youth Chorus
Beyond the Bars
Bowerbird
Bucks County Choral Society
Bucks County Symphony Society
Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey
Chamber Music Society of Bethlehem
Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia
Chester Children's Chorus
Choir School of Delaware
Choral Arts Philadelphia
Christina Cultural Arts Center
Commonwealth Youthchoirs
Community Conservatory
Community Music School Lehigh Valley
Community Music School of Collegeville
Community Youth Orchestra of Bucks County
Darlington Arts Center
Delaware Choral Arts Association
Delaware County Symphony
Delaware County Youth Orchestra
Delaware Symphony Orchestra
Dolce Suono Ensemble
Encore Series Inc./The Philly POPS
Esperanza
Friends of the Wanamaker Organ
Garden State Philharmonic Orchestra
Greater South Jersey Chorus
Harrisburg Opera Association
Harrisburg Symphony Association
Intercultural Journeys
Jazz Philadelphia
Kennett Symphony of Chester County
Kimmel Center
Lancaster Symphony Orchestra
Lyra Society
Lyric Fest
Marian Anderson Historical Society & Museum
Market Square Concerts
Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia
Moravian University
Music at Bunker Hill, a NJ nonprofit corporation
Music at Gretna, Inc.
Music for Everyone
Musicopia
Nashirah: The Jewish Chorale of Greater Philadelphia
Network for New Music
Opera Philadelphia
OperaDelaware
Orchestra 2001
Penn Live Arts
Penn Square Music Festival
Pennsylvania Symphonic Winds
Philadelphia Boys Choir & Chorale
Philadelphia Chamber Music Society
Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz & Performing Arts
Philadelphia Gay Men's Chorus
Philadelphia Heritage Chorale
Philadelphia Sinfonia Association
Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute
Piffaro, The Renaissance Band
Play On, Philly! (POP)
Princeton Symphony Orchestra
PRISM Quartet, Inc.
Project 440
Reading Musical Foundation
Reading Symphony Orchestra
Riverside Symphonia
Rock to the Future
Rowan Community Music School
Settlement Music School
Singing City
Singing Hearts Choir Inc.
Sruti
State Theatre Regional Arts Center At New Brunswick Inc
Susquehanna Chorale
Symphony in C
Tempesta di Mare, Inc.
Temple University Music Preparatory Division
The Allentown Band
The Bach Choir of Bethlehem
The Crossing
The Friends of Chamber Music of Reading, Inc.
The Georgia E. Gregory Interdenominational School of Music
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
The Music School of Delaware
The Philadelphia Orchestra
The Young People’s Philharmonic of the Lehigh Valley
Trenton Children's Chorus, Inc.
Trenton Music Makers
Tri-County Concerts Association, Inc.
Variant 6
Westrick Music Academy
Wilmington Children's Chorus
Wilmington Concert Opera
World Cafe Live
WRTI90.1FM
Youth Orchestra of Central Jersey
Zoellner Arts Center
About The Presser Foundation
The Presser Foundation was established in 1939 under the Deeds of Trust and Will of the late music publisher Theodore Presser. It is one of the few private foundations in the United States dedicated solely to music education and music philanthropy. The Presser Foundation supports music organizations working in a broad range of traditions, genres, and styles through general operating and program grants to music organizations; capital grants for music building projects; undergraduate and graduate student awards; and assistance to retired music teachers. Much of the grant making focus of the Foundation is on organizations and institutions in the 75-mile radius surrounding Center City Philadelphia. For more information: www.presserfoundation.org.
