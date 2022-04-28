Congratulations Trent Mulligan, Platform Supervisor, for Being Named a Docupace Back Office Hero
Trent Mulligan was selected as the recipient of Docupace’s Back Office Hero Awards for the Home Office Hero categoryWOODBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trent was honored as a Docupace Back Office Hero for his undeniable efforts to go above and beyond to serve our advisors and enabling a smooth and seamless experience for all. Thank you for everything you do.
As an inaugural Back Office Heroes award recipient, Trent should feel very proud of the accomplishments and contributions he has made to Vanderbilt and the financial industry this past year.
You can see all of this year's winners HERE.
Thank you Trent for all your hard work and dedication to getting all our advisors integrated and familiarized with Docupace!
Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates.
Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC. Registered with MSRB.
Clearing agent: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions
Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services & Consolidated Portfolio Review.
Clearing agents: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions, Charles Schwab & TD Ameritrade
Insurance Services offered through Vanderbilt Insurance and other agencies
