Congratulations Trent Mulligan, Platform Supervisor, for Being Named a Docupace Back Office Hero

Trent Mulligan, Platform Supervisor

Trent Mulligan was selected as the recipient of Docupace’s Back Office Hero Awards for the Home Office Hero category

WOODBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trent was honored as a Docupace Back Office Hero for his undeniable efforts to go above and beyond to serve our advisors and enabling a smooth and seamless experience for all. Thank you for everything you do.

As an inaugural Back Office Heroes award recipient, Trent should feel very proud of the accomplishments and contributions he has made to Vanderbilt and the financial industry this past year.

You can see all of this year's winners HERE.

Thank you Trent for all your hard work and dedication to getting all our advisors integrated and familiarized with Docupace!


Vanderbilt Financial Group is the marketing name for Vanderbilt Securities, LLC and its affiliates.
Securities offered through Vanderbilt Securities, LLC. Member FINRA, SIPC. Registered with MSRB.
Clearing agent: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions
Advisory Services offered through Vanderbilt Advisory Services & Consolidated Portfolio Review.
Clearing agents: Fidelity Clearing & Custody Solutions, Charles Schwab & TD Ameritrade
Insurance Services offered through Vanderbilt Insurance and other agencies

Jerry McNulty
Vanderbilt Financial Group
+1 631-389-3668
email us here

About

Vanderbilt Financial Group is an investment firm disrupting traditional finance by focusing on socially and environmentally responsible, ethical, and impactful investments. We do this while keeping our advisors front and center, providing a world-class level of service with a “family office” feel. Headquartered in a LEED-certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum building, our commitment to changing the world begins at home in our office and within our culture. As an impact organization, Vanderbilt is dedicated to using our business as a force for good to enhance our community and make an impact as we grow. We are extremely passionate about Impact Investing as it aligns with the core values and mission of our firm. Vanderbilt has become known as “The Sustainable Wealth Management Firm” for our commitment to providing our Financial Advisors and their clients greater access to value-aligned investments.

