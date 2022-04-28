Submit Release
“Ideas On a Deadline: How to Be Creative When the Clock Is Ticking” - New Book from Phil Cooke

Ideas on a Deadline: How to Be Creative When the Clock is Ticking by Phil Cooke

New from Phil Cooke - "Ideas on a Deadline: How to Be Creative When the Clock is Ticking"

Phil Cooke

Phil Cooke, media executive, producer, writer

Phil Cooke Ideas on a Deadline: How to Be Creative When the Clock is Ticking

New book for creatives from Phil Cooke - "Ideas on a Deadline: How to Be Creative When the Clock is Ticking"

Endorsed by Hollywood creatives, media executive Phil Cooke announces his new book, “Ideas On a Deadline: How to Be Creative When the Clock Is Ticking.”

As the world accelerates, the demand for creative work grows. Contrary to closely held views, you don’t have to lower your creative excellence just because time is running out and you need to deliver.”
— Phil Cooke
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the pandemic thrusting the digital age upon us, creativity has become a necessary commodity to stay competitive in the digital world. In response to the heightened need, media executive and producer Phil Cooke announces his new book “Ideas on a Deadline: How to Be Creative When the Clock is Ticking.” Published by The Inspire Collective, the book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Cooke’s nonprofit The Influence Lab.

“As the world accelerates, the demand for creative works grows,” states Phil Cooke. “Contrary to closely held views, you don’t have to lower your creative excellence just because time is running out and you need to deliver.”

A media producer based in Los Angeles, Cooke speaks from the seasoned vantage point of needing to deliver creative ideas on time with a client list that includes Hollywood studios Walt Disney and Dreamworks along with USA Network and major non-profit organizations and ministries. His new book covers the mindset, motivation and method behind the creative process with a bonus section dedicated to the art of leading creative people.

Endorsed by Hollywood producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey, they share, “Phil’s book is a masterclass on how to develop amazing ideas under pressure...”

Craig Murray, founder/CEO of MOCEAN and 3x North American “Entertainment Advertising Agency of the Year” with clients including Disney and Marvel Studios adds, “Brilliantly honest, insightful, informative and entertaining, this is the book guaranteed to help anyone trying to come up with ideas in this crazy, chaotic, work-from-home world.”

“Whether you’re a creative professional, a pastor, teacher, coach or business leader,” Cooke states, “‘Ideas on a Deadline’ is packed with proven techniques to help you deliver great ideas when you need them most.” Find out more at IdeasOnADeadline.com

About Phil Cooke, Ph.D
Co-founder and CEO of Cooke Media Group in Los Angeles, Phil Cooke has produced media programming in nearly 70 countries and created many of the most influential inspirational TV programs in history with a client list that includes Hollywood studios, major nonprofit organizations, and many of the most respected churches and ministries in the world. His latest book is: “Ideas on a Deadline: How to Be Creative When the Clock Is Ticking.” He's been called “one of the most innovative communicators of our generation.”

Find out more at PhilCooke.com
Find out more about The Inspire Collective at https://inspirecollective.com

New from Phil Cooke - "Ideas on a Deadline: How to Be Creative When the Clock is Ticking"

“Ideas On a Deadline: How to Be Creative When the Clock Is Ticking” - New Book from Phil Cooke

