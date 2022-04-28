PennDOT Recognizes Sullivan County PennDOT for Safety Milestone

​Montoursville, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that the Sullivan County Maintenance Organization, part of PennDOT’s District 3 including Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties, reached a significant safety milestone.

In March, the county maintenance organization reached 4,304 days (11 years and 8 months) without a disabling employee injury. This currently is the longest active streak of its kind in the department. A disabling injury is any injury that results in an employee missing one or more days of work.

“The on-going success of the Sullivan County employees to the safe work environment is an example to us all,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian, P.E., “Their focus on safety 24/7 culture in the workplace protects our department’s greatest resource and allows employees to return from home each day injury-free.”

“Workplace injuries not only impact the employee injured, but those around and close to them, including their families and co-workers,” said District 3 Executive Eric High, P.E., “This milestone is outstanding and shows their dedication and focus on safety 24/7.”

County employees perform a wide range of road and bridge maintenance activities throughout the year. All work is done with a strict adherence to the concepts of safety.

“This team impresses me every day with their philosophy of safety, 24/7,” said Sullivan County Maintenance Manager Kenneth Pochatko. “This county makes accountability and responsibility for employees a priority and I am proud to be a part of this team.”

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###