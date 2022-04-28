Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association Endorses Andy Thomson for Florida House of Representatives, District 91
EINPresswire.com/ -- State Representative candidate Andy Thomson received the endorsement of the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association. The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association is an association for law enforcement personnel representing over 5,000 deputies, police, and correctional officers from Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie Counties.
“It is an honor to receive the support of the brave men and women who protect our community every day. I will continue to be an advocate for public safety initiatives and law enforcement that make our streets safer and families secure," said Andy Thomson.
Andy has a record of prioritizing public safety while serving on the Boca City Council, and he will bring that same commitment to Tallahassee as a State Representative. Andy understands the importance of funding critical services and supporting law enforcement to ensure proper training, equipment, recruitment, and retention to keep our families and communities safe.
Andy was elected to the Boca Raton City Council during a special election in August 2018 and was re-elected without opposition in March 2020.
Andy currently serves as Vice-Chair of the Boca Raton Community Redevelopment Agency that governs Boca's downtown. He also serves on the governing board of the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency.
Before his election to the city council, Andy served on the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency's Citizens Advisory Committee, Vice-Chair, City of Boca Raton Education Task Force, and as a member of the City of Boca Raton Community Advisory Panel.
Andy graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Georgia Tech, where he played on the Ramblin' Wreck football team. He received his J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law. He practices law with the Boca Raton law firm of Baritz & Colman LLP, where he helps resolve business disputes. In addition, Andy is an adjunct professor at FAU, teaching local and state government. He met his wife Joanna during their first day of class at the University of Miami, and they have been together ever since. They were married in 2009 and are raising their five young children in Boca Raton. Andy coaches his kids in baseball, basketball, football, and soccer.
Jonathan Cooper
