Welcome to the Team, Ron!MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ron Barze Joins NAI Legacy
Vice President – Multi-Family Investment Sales
Ron Barze joins NAI Legacy’s growing brokerage team as Vice President of Multi-Family Investment Sales. Barze brings a unique market niche and will plan to join Chris Missling in their effort to provide transactional services to Multi-Family real estate investors and owners. throughout the greater Twin City metropolitan area.
Barze brings a background in deal sourcing throughout the Midwest and technicality in property underwriting, investment analysis, and property marketing. The Multi-Family Investment Sales, alongside NAI Legacy’s tax-deferred solution offerings, will bring creative investment and reinvestments solutions to property owners in all stages of their real estate journey.
“I am looking forward to expanding my real estate sales experience by joining NAI Legacy. Most of my clients need a tax-deferred solution at the time of sale and having NAI’s investment options as a tool for them is key to me expanding my business throughout Minnesota,” commented Barze.
Garrett Farmer, Managing Director “We have been growing our Investment Sales Team with real estate agents that bring strong character, experience, excitement and most importantly dedication to the success of their clients; and Ron fits this mold well and we are excited to have him on our team.” said
Barze began his real estate career at EXP Realty where he worked on a residential real estate team dedicated to investment sales in wholesale, rehab and turnkey properties.
After gaining experience at EXP Realty, Barze joined Marcus & Millichap, where he specialized in the acquisition and disposition of Mobile Home and RV Parks in Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Wisconsin. Barze and Chris Missling; NAI’s Vice President of Multi-Family Investment Sales intend to team up to provide acquisition, exit and investment solutions to their clients.
Barze holds a B.A. degree from the University of St. Thomas and an M.B.A from Concordia University in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is the tax-efficient investment platform in the NAI Global Network. NAI Legacy operates as both a provider of real estate investment product and investment services. Our investment division provides our clients with tax-efficient real estate investment solutions such as Delaware Statutory Trust offerings (DSTs), Funds and Direct investment opportunities. Our service division provides clients with comprehensive investment solutions through brokerage, property management and accounting. Through our affiliation with the NAI Global Network, we have direct access to every major market in the United States with over 300 office locations. Our unique offering of both product and services supported by a national network, allows us to tailor investment services directly for client’s unique investment criteria across asset classes, geography, risk-tolerance, and investment preference.
For more information on tax-strategies, contact one of our team members found on www.nailegacy.com
Amelia Bjorklund
NAI Legacy
+1 952-491-3069
email us here