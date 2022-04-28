ShareVision Launches Trading Competition in Partnership with TradeNet

First Streaming Platform for the World of Finance

Participants Will Trade Demo Funds to Compete for More Than $10k in Cash and Prizes

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShareVision, the only streaming platform dedicated to financial content, today announced the May 5 launch of the ShareVision Trading Competition in partnership with TradeNet, one of the world's largest online day trading academies.

Competitors will have six days to trade with $240,000 in demo funds to find out who can achieve the highest balance and win more than $10,000 in cash and prizes. The competition is open to residents of Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. In addition to $10,000 in cash for the top traders, winners will also receive TradeNet Trade Room subscriptions. The live trading competition can be found here: https://sharevision.com/trading-competition

More than 25,000 users, including traders, economists, and finance professionals access ShareVision’s free livestreaming platform each month. With more services features soon to launch, the company anticipates its user base will grow to more than 100,000 in the next year.

“ShareVision users are knowledgeable and savvy, but they're also continually educating themselves and expanding their perspectives on the world of finance,” said ShareVision CEO Amit Jay Shah. “We're excited to see the content that competitors will share with the community and how they'll use this as a creative opportunity to trade in a risk-free environment.”

ShareVision is the next-gen social media and live streaming platform for traders, investors, and finance enthusiasts. Accessing the right finance information in a safe and easy-to-use environment is more important than ever in today's content landscape. Built specifically for finance creators, the platform relies on search algorithm technology to deliver custom, original content that traders and other financial professionals are leveraging to be better informed and navigate financial markets today.

About ShareVision

ShareVision is the first and only livestreaming platform dedicated to financial content. Our mission is to enable people to discover and interact with the global financial community. Our platform is based on search algorithm technology that enables content creators to create, deliver and monetize customized content for traders, economists, and global finance professionals. Learn more at www.sharevision.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, or TikTok.

