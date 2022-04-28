Opportunity for Aspiring Mentors: Mentor Trainings Offered this Spring and Summer

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is committed to supporting the growth and development of educators aspiring to be mentors. Over the past four years, the Maine DOE has collaborated with teacher leaders, administrators, and higher education partners to customize Maine’s mentor resources. These resources are available to School Administrative Units (SAUs) that wish to provide local support and training to new mentors. We extend our sincere thanks to educators who continue to offer mentor training throughout the state.

Mentors serve a critical role within their schools, and we are appreciative of their ongoing dedication to supporting and growing the profession. Current mentors have been crucial to the educational environment—each individual mentor has made an impact. We are encouraged by and thankful for those educators who are enthusiastically stepping up to become mentors.

This spring and summer, the Maine DOE will be offering virtual mentor trainings. These interactive sessions will serve as a foundation for aspiring mentors and a refresher for current mentors. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the principles of mentoring, reflect deeply on the role of mentors, apply practices into real-world situations, and engage in lively discussion with peers from across the state.

Details: Educators are welcome to select the session below that works best with their schedule. The sessions will take place via Zoom and a link will be sent to participants following registration. Sessions are offered at no cost and all materials will be available electronically.

Choose from three sessions:

May 5, 2022 8:30am – 3:30pm (with a built-in lunch break) Registration Form

June 30, 2022 8:30am – 3:30pm (with a built-in lunch break) Registration Form

July 19, 2022 8:30am – 3:30pm (with a built-in lunch break) Registration Form

Contact Hours: Educators will receive contact hours for participation

Educators are encouraged to discuss the opportunity, along with local training requirements, with their mentor chairperson prior to registering.

Support for new educators through mentoring and induction is a key strategy outlined in the Teach Maine Plan to develop, support, and sustain Maine’s education workforce. This plan will be released in early May. Interested in learning about future offerings, discussing customizable resources, or sharing promising practices? Please reach out to Emily Doughty at Emily.doughty@maine.gov or at 207-592-0314.