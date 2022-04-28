Family Research Council President on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Don’t miss Monday’s livecast – Tony PerkinsWOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Perkins in Family Research Council’s fourth and longest-serving president and will be the guest on the May 2nd livecast.
Recognized as the leading conservative and pro-life voice in the Louisiana Legislature, Perkins was a tireless advocate for the family. To address the growing social problems brought about by the instability of marriage and no-fault divorce, he authored and passed the nation's first Covenant Marriage law in 1997, which captured the attention of policymakers across the country.
During his tenure as FRC's president, Perkins has substantially deepened the organization's influence on Capitol Hill and throughout the country through his frequent attendance at state and regional political and policy events. He has also expanded the organization's reach across the nation by building a major network of pastors and churches, encouraging them to impact the culture by thinking nationally, but acting locally.
An effective communicator, Perkins is the host of a daily, nationally syndicated radio show, Washington Watch with Tony Perkins. He frequently appears as a guest on national news programs and talk shows. In addition, he has been a guest speaker for respected organizations across the country. He is the author of No Fear: Real Stories of a Courageous New Generation Standing for Truth
A veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a former police officer, Perkins brings a unique perspective to the public policy process. In addition to domestic law enforcement, he oversaw the training of hundreds of international police officers as the general manager for a Washington, D.C.-based firm contracted by the U.S. Department of State to provide the training and services in anti-terrorism, according to the biographical sketch provided to Truth & Liberty Coalition.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris.
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition: Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
