Denise Liota and Sasha Spivey & Stacey George Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Be true to yourself. I had to learn to trust that I know what is best for me, and not to listen to what someone else thought I should be doing." — Denise Liota, founded Artemida

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Audible has had a significant impact on my well-being. Because my days are full from beginning to end, I couldn’t ever get through one book. Now I listen while I’m driving, cooking or grocery shopping. A few authors that have helped me are Panache Desai, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Eckhart Tolle, Michael A. Singer and Neville Goddard.

Meditation is something I began a few years ago and can confidently say that I commit to practice each day — — even for a few minutes — — I feel a noticeable difference in my well-being. I love using a meditation app as it offers many options to choose from, the ability to create multiple playlists and it makes committing some time each day to meditation easier.

How we talk to ourselves is so important. I had no problem being genuinely kind, compassionate and empathetic to everyone but myself. Once I began to consciously monitor every word quietly said inside my head — about myself — I was able to replace the negative words and feelings with positive ones. Now, I can confidently say I am the most amazing best friend to myself.

Helping others enriches not only the lives of those being helped, but also our own. My work as a Guardian ad Litem has given me the opportunity to advocate for and make a real difference in the lives of children who unfortunately find themselves in the foster care system. I had previously assumed Guardian ad Litem’s were attorney’s but while researching charities across the U.S. for Artemida to partner with, I came to learn they are also volunteers, and there are not enough of them. Volunteering my time to help these children continues to improve my well-being.

I’m conscious of what I allow to penetrate my brain as the saying of “garbage in, garbage out” holds true for me. If I am going to spend some time on the web for pleasure or watch TV, I choose things that will make me smile, laugh and feel good. That along with avoiding the news and limiting social media has had a positive effect on my well-being.

Sasha Spivey and Stacey George, best-selling Business Bag (success earned separately)

Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance: Building your own brand is no picnic, but it IS worth all the sacrifices you have to make along the way. For example, the money it costs for PR, gifting to influencers, donating products to charities, etc. really adds up. In hindsight, when it all pays off they weren’t sacrifices after all.

Adaptability: We launched March 5th, 2020….womp womp. However we didn’t let that stop us! We found ways to stay relevant and get publicity through podcasts, and media outlets despite the lockdown. Later we launched our ath-luxury tracksuit collection to put something out there to elevate the “sweatpants are acceptable everywhere” movement.

Believing in ourselves: This is KEY! Not a day has passed where we haven’t believed wholeheartedly in what we are creating. This is not to say there aren’t hard days (believe us there certainly ARE!) but knowing deep down that you can accomplish whatever your goals are, that will keep you moving in the right direction. Set goals, make a vision board, hold yourself accountable, and do something to get closer to that goal every day!

What are your “5 Things You Need To Lead a Successful Fashion Brand”. Please share a story or example for each.

It must be an idea that you know you can happily talk about, think about, and expand upon for years to come.

– When you commit to this grand idea/design, it will take grit, extreme commitment, and lots of time. So it’s imperative that you absolutely love what you are doing because it will become your life; keep it interesting by spicing it up every chance you can.

Money, and creative ways to get more of it.

– It’s interminable, so buckle up for this one

“Measure your success by the growth of your freedom.” — Yung Pueblo

[...]

