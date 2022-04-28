Submit Release
$89 Million Awarded for Summer Learning and Afterschool Programs that Address Students’ Academic Needs and Well-Being

Release date: 4/28/2022

The Ohio Department of Education today awarded $89 million in Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities Grants to 161 community-based partners. The Department received more than 700 applications from across the state. Awardees will use these funds to create or expand out-of-school time services that address the academic needs and overall well-being of students most in need of services as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

These federally supported COVID-19 relief grants focus on providing direct services for Ohio students who experienced greater disruptions to learning and did not engage consistently in school during the pandemic. Organizations that are receiving funds include community centers, colleges and universities, faith-based organizations, arts centers, neighborhood outreach centers and youth activity centers.

“The Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities grants provide students with opportunities to accelerate learning in unique and engaging ways outside of the traditional school day,” Interim Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens said. “These before-school, after-school and summer enrichment programs will help accelerate student learning and address students’ mental health and wellness through academic and tutoring programs focused on literacy, wellness, college and career readiness activities and more.” Strategies awardees will use to create or expand comprehensive before- and after-school and evidence-based summer learning and enrichment opportunities include reading and math tutoring, mentoring, wellness activities, career counseling support and more.

Additional information about the grant is available on the Department’s Summer Learning and Afterschool Opportunities Grant webpage.

