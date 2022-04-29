Celebrity Homeless Telethon

Celebrities Supporting Homelessness

This Celebrity Telethon will change the perception of homelessness while changing the outcome. Actors and entertainers are coming together to create change.

No woman will ever have to go through the experience that I went through with my children” — Chanelle Amber Scott

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiny Town CA is changing the face of homelessness while changing the outcome! On May 7th 2022 the Celebrity Telethon will take over Los Angeles. Headlined by Iconic Actor/Director Bill Duke (Carwash, Predator, Black Lightning).. Joining Mr Duke is fellow Actor Gilbert Glenn Brown (Respect, Dreamgirls) There will be plenty of entertainment and excitement with Music, Food and special guests including some of Los Angeles's finest politicians.Executive director Chanel Amber Scott says " I made a promise that no other woman would have to go through what I went through with my children experiencing homelessness and shelters". On May 7th the entire world will see that she kept that promise. Homelessness has plagued this country for decades in cities all across America but Tiny Town CA is poised to be that beacon of Hope by establishing Tiny Town resort communities and locations such as Houston Texas and Little Rock Arkansas we look forward to everyone being part of the celebration and being on the right side of History.

Celebrity Telethon interview with Bill Duke and Gilbert Glenn Brown