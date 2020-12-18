Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Black and Hispanic Nutrition Initiative

BHNI

Black and Hispanic Nutrition

BHNI addresses the need of health, nutrition and financial literacy in the Black and Hispanic community. A collaboration of servants committed to change.

The problem with problems is that someone always has it worse”
— Tiffany Madison - Black and White
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At BHNI, we believe that proper nutrition and financial literacy is a good combination in having sustainable and independent communities. To teach and promote health and wellness and financial skills we work with Black and Hispanic churches and conduct webinars on a variety of relevant topics.

Sponsors ActivePure, DonPaul Enterprises and NetLaw offer special programs and services available through BHNI.

Partnering with churches and nonprofit organizations, BHNI is poised to bridge the gap between health, nutrition and financial literacy and the Black and Hispanic community.

Leaders from Health and Nutrition and the Financial literacy segments like Dr Bill Sears, Dr. Victor Payton and Kim Scouller, Esq. lead the group of professionals who will inspire, heal and elevate hope.

The Pastoral leadership is lead by devoted men with Global experience. Pastor Ollie Gray of Cross Generations Ministries, Pastor RJ Stevenson of New Saint Paul AME and Girien Salazar of the National Christian Leadership Conference.

To learn more about our organization, get in touch with us today.

BHNI Partners

