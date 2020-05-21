A Talk with Trinity. CBD helps 10 yr old overcome diagnosis of Down Syndrome
a monthly podcast series from the eyes and heart of a 10 year old Trinity who has overcome the diagnosis Down syndrome and two open heart surgeries.
The cognitive changes in the brains of people with Down syndrome may be helped by cannabinoid therapy that corrects memory deficits.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RCG Richardson Consulting Group LLC a veteran-owned Health and Wellness organization is proud to present a monthly podcast "A Talk with Trinity" featuring The granddaughter of the US Army veteran who has been an inspiration for people all over the country. 10 year old Trinity Gardner who has risen above her diagnosis of down syndrome and has overcome 2 open heart surgeries will let you see life through her eyes and heart every month. She will talk about homeschooling rock climbing and so much more. Trinity will also discuss how CBD has changed her life. We will also learn about the Gardner family with matriarch Nina Gardner a strong down syndrome advocate and Mom of the ultimate heart Warrior.
Nina and Trinity are proud of their Association with these organizations that are doing tremendous work in the Down Syndrome community.
North Carolina Down Syndrome Alliance
Down syndrome Network of Greater Greensboro. - The Down Syndrome Network of Greater Greensboro is committed to enriching the lives of individuals with Down syndrome by connecting with new families, providing social and educational opportunities for our members, and promoting awareness and inclusion of individuals with Down syndrome in our community.
Martha Chaires of Down syndrome network of Greater Greensboro States:
We are so thankful to have Trinity and her family as a part of our community, and are grateful for the incredible love, support, and energy they bring to everything they do. They are an inspiration and joy to everyone they meet.
Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem
National Down syndrome Society
Every day is Veterans Day for the entire Veteran's Family.
