Liminal strengthen projects built on Avalanche with the Partner Program Offer
This integration will secure and manage digital assets of blockchain projects built on the Avalanche platform with exclusive benefitsSINGAPORE , May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liminal, an enterprise-grade platform for digital asset custody, today announced a partner program with Avalanche, the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, to secure projects built on their platform. The collaboration advances both companies towards their mutual goals of making digital assets safe, efficient, and rewarding without asset holders giving up control or ownership of their private keys.
The partnership program grants Avalanche users access to the Liminal platform at a highly-subsidized rate during the program period. This expansion also enables users to connect with expert blockchain architects at Liminal, who can help design efficient and secure wallet infrastructure.
Projects being built on Avalanche include DAOs, gaming platforms, DeFi, NFT marketplaces, and Web 3.0 platforms. Since launching in September 2020, it has gained over 350 projects built on the platform, including top-tier DeFi projects like Aave, Curve, BENQi, Sushi, and Chainlink, as well as enterprise applications for leaders in culture and sports with Topps and Andretti Autosport.
Liminal has processed over $2.63 Bn in transactions in less than a year. The platform’s goal is to mitigate flaws in existing custody solutions such as complexity, susceptibility to hacking, and single point of failure in security. The organization automates wallet maintenance and infrastructure operations for developers, which enables them to launch faster and focus on value optimization. Liminal is an ISO 27001 & 27701 and SCO2 Type1 certified entity securing a universal wallet management experience for several blockchains through their Vaults.
As cybercrime continues to have severe impacts on consumers and businesses, safe custody of digital assets remains a priority for any crypto-native business. Through this association, Liminal can ensure compliance and implement a proprietary regulatory readiness program, which includes AML checks, travel rules, and CCSS-compliance. Benefits of this program also include the following and are applicable if users apply for the program within the offer period:
Discounted Price* - Only $890 per month (discount of ~70%) for the first 6 months of the program subscription
Gas Free* - The gas fee for all transactions processed on Avalanche is covered by Liminal
Insurance Cover* - $10mm Smart Contract Insurance
Dedicated Manager* - A expert blockchain architect at your service
Support SLA* - Queries will be answered within 24 hours of the receipt
*Avalanche Partner Program offer period only
“The Avalanche Partner Program signals the latest move in Liminal's mission to ensure the premier self-custody solution for crypto-native businesses and Web 3.0 builders, as we ensure users have full autonomy over their digital assets. We are inspired to work with industry frontrunners such as Avalanche to move this mission forward,” stated Mahin Gupta, Founder of Liminal.
Liminal, founded in 2021, makes it possible for everyone to store and manage their digital assets in an easy and secure manner. To learn more about the company, visit www.lmnl.app
About Liminal
Liminal is an enterprise-grade platform that offers a robust infrastructure to secure digital assets. Liminal enables crypto-native companies to securely scale their digital asset operations through automated, plug-and-play wallet infrastructure. Liminal’s security-first approach, allows projects to define customized policies and assign roles to users based on their responsibilities. Liminal's operations excellence framework provides efficient fee management, transaction confirmation guarantees, seamless onboarding, and other wallet operations. Our unified interface ensures the same wallet management experience for multiple blockchains.
About Avalanche
Avalanche is the fastest smart contracts platform in the blockchain industry, as measured by time-to-finality, and has the most validators securing its activity of any proof-of-stake protocol. Avalanche is blazingly fast, low cost, and green. Any smart contract-enabled application can outperform its competition by deploying on Avalanche.
Samyak Kothari
Liminal
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Create a secure group wallet instantly