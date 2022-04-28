Staten Island-Based Telethon May 9 to Seek Aid for Ukrainian People
Al Lambert Show on Staten Island Community Television attracts participation of Wu Tang Clan member Raekwon the Chef, local notables, in fund-raising effort
If you and your loved ones, like so many in our community, are seeking a way to help the besieged people of Ukraine, this telethon is it.”STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Staten Island native and seasoned fundraiser hopes to help the ravaged people of Ukraine with a local telethon: “Staten Island Neighbors in Support of the Ukrainian People.”
— Al Lambert, telethon host
Set to premiere May 9, 2:30 to 6 p.m., as a live airing of the “Al Lambert Show” on Staten Island Community Television (SICTV) channel 34, the telethon will feature local business legend and entertainer Al Lambert hosting a variety of special guests.
The telethon will concurrently livestream on Staten Island Community Television’s Facebook page, and following the initial broadcast, the telethon will air multiple times over a period of weeks as a pre-recorded show.
Included among the guests as of press time are Raekwon the Chef of the world-famous Wu Tang Clan, who will appear by way of a prerecorded video, and an array of Island personalities and community leaders, such as: Ukrainian native Leonid (Lenny) Taratuta, broker/owner at Green Block Realty LLC; Vito Picone, entertainer, lead singer of Vito Picone and The Elegants; Lois and Richard Nicotra of the Nicotra Foundation; Jack Furnari, Tunnel to Towers Foundation; John J. Amodio, chairman of SCORE-Staten Island; Annmarie Triolo, broker/owner at Triolo Realty Group Inc., and a director of the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR); Joseph E. Torres of Merrill Lynch, president of the South Shore Rotary Club; Tom Crimmins broker/owner at Tom Crimmins Realty LTD; attorney Gary C. Angiuli, Angiuli & Gentile LLP; Jessica Sammartino-Mallen, executive director at SICTV, and other notables.
Lambert, a past president and active member of the South Shore Rotary Club of Staten Island, has earmarked all monies raised from the telethon for delivery via Rotary International and South Shore Rotary to already-launched humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
HOW TO DONATE
- Call Hotline: Any Time, Any Day
Staten Islanders seeking to contribute through the Al Lambert Show telethon may donate in advance of the broadcast – beginning today – by calling 732-778-1529. The phone number is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and will remain available for several weeks following the live telecast.
- Call Telethon Directly: May 9 Only
Viewers of the telethon’s live-premier broadcast may use the fundraiser’s one-day-only May 9 phone number to call in their donations: 718-727-0235
- Donate Online: Any Amount – Large or Small – is Appreciated
The South Shore Rotary Club has created a website page exclusively for donations to the “Staten Island Neighbors in Support of the Ukrainian People” Telethon. Contributions may be made online at any time, beginning today.
To place your donation online, visit www.SouthShoreRotary.com/UKRAINE.
“We are painfully witnessing the Ukrainian crisis swell before our eyes,” Lambert said. “If you and your loved ones, like so many in our community, are seeking a way to help the besieged people of Ukraine, this telethon is it.”
In thanking those who are helping to achieve a successful event, Lambert praised the efforts of the South Shore Rotary Club; Rotary International; Jessica Sammartino-Mallen, executive director at Staten Island Community Television; the SICTV organization; the Staten Island Board of Realtors; Lynne Portas, musician/entertainer and creator of EmusiApp; Johns Catering Services; ProSho Sound Services Inc.; April Cass Design, and Barton Horowitz, president of Relevant Public Relations LLC and a past president of the South Shore Rotary Club.
For additional information, Lambert may be reached at 917-495-4236.
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
email us here