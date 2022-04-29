DISPARTI LAW GROUP SUES COOK COUNTY CLERK EX-HR DIRECTOR FIRED FOR EXPOSING PAYROLL PROBLEMS

LARRY DISPARTI GIANNA SCATCHELL

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disparti Law Group has filed suit against Cook County Clerk, Karen Yarbrough, and Yarbrough’s human resources chief, Lauren Raymond, for wrongfully terminating ex-Human Resources Manager, Yolanda McDonald, for drawing attention to payroll problems in Yarbrough’s office. (Case #22-cv-02143)

The plaintiff, Ms. McDonald, who had worked as an HR Director for Ms. Yarbrough since 2017, was also blocked from reinstatement by influential clerk’s office employees, who happen to be donors to Karen Yarbrough’s election campaign.

Problems McDonald was asked by others to look into inside Yarbrough’s office include:

• Employees not receiving paychecks;

• More than 100 former clerk’s office workers, including some who had died, still listed on the clerk’s office’s payroll;

• Employees still receiving paychecks, even though they were supposedly on unpaid leave or were collecting short-term disability pensions;

• Shorted pay for temporary election workers;

• A purported “wage freeze” allegedly preventing workers from receiving their expected annual raises and cost of living pay increases;

• Improper overtime pay calculations; and

• Personal days being paid to workers who had resigned

“Ms. McDonald tried to do the right thing, and was fired for it,” said Attorney Larry Disparti, Owner & Founder of The Disparti Law Group. “We need more people with the courage of Ms. McDonald to stand up and shine a light on issues in our government. She’s paid a serious price for doing the right thing and we will not let that stand. We look forward to vindicating her in a court of law.”

https://s3.amazonaws.com/jnswire/jns-media/8e/c0/11741439/mcdonald_v_yarbrough.pdf

