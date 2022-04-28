Submit Release
Fatal Fire in Lowell Under Investigation 

LOWELLThe cause of a fatal two-alarm fire in Lowell remains under investigation this morning, said Lowell Fire Chief Phillip A.J. Charron, Lowell Interim Police Superintendent Barry Golner, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Lowell firefighters responded to the area of 6 Barton Ave. just after 3:10 this morning to find heavy fire showing from the third floor of the residence. They made entry while fighting the blaze and found an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending a formal identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and full family notifications. Eight other people have been displaced.

The origin and cause of the fire are being jointly investigated by the Lowell Fire Department, Lowell Police Department, and State Police assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office and Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

