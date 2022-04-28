SDDOT Seeks Public Input into the Northern Lincoln County Corridors Study for S.D. Highway 11 and S.D. Highway 115

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Contact: Steve Gramm, SDDOT Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

HARRISBURG, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a public meeting open house on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Harrisburg High School (1300 W. Willow St.) in Harrisburg. This public meeting, which will be held in the High School commons area, is designed to inform area residents about the S.D. Highway 11 and S.D. Highway 115 study in Lincoln County.

The study corridors include:

S.D. Highway 11 – U.S. Highway 18 to 69 th Street

Street S.D. Highway 115 – U.S. Highway 18 to Willow Street/Lincoln County 110/273rd Street

Ten intersections are also included in the corridor study.

Representatives from SDDOT will be available at the public meeting open house to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the project schedule and process. A looping presentation will begin at 5:45 p.m. and will repeat every 20 minutes throughout the meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input.

Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to participate in this public meeting. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house, or to access the information on the study website, should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

Public meeting and additional information is posted on the study website: www.SD11-SD115.com. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader at 605-773-3281 or by email at Steve.Gramm@state.sd.us.

