Road Closure RT 5 Irasburg

US Route 5 is impassable .5 mile North of Stagecoach Rd due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.