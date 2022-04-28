Three programmes of the 32nd Macao Arts Festival cancelled as the artistic groups are unable to come to Macao

MACAU, April 28 - Due to the epidemic prevention and control measures in Mainland China and to the fact that the artistic groups will not be able to visit Macao, the programmes Xiao Ke, Electra and I Am a Moon, integrated in the 32nd Macao Arts Festival, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will be cancelled. IC will arrange refunds for those who have purchased tickets for the programmes. Spectators with tickets may contact the Macau Ticketing Network for refund procedures from 28 April to 30 June at different times.

The programme Xiao Ke was originally scheduled for 7 and 8 May, Electra, was originally scheduled for 12 and 13 May, and I Am a Moon was originally scheduled for 27 and 28 May. In addition, the programme Performing Arts Gala, originally scheduled to be held from 20 to 22 May, will be changed due to the epidemic prevention and control measures in Mainland China and to the fact that the performing group Jinjiang Hand Puppet Arts Protection and Inheritance Center will not be able to visit Macao.

IC will closely monitor the development of the pandemic, follow the relevant guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures for cultural activities, and would like to express its thanks to the members of the public for their understanding and co-operation.

