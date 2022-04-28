On April 18, 2022, at approximately 1:15 a.m., Tpr. Murray conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation at mile marker 124 northbound, on I-95 in Waterville. After observing several indicators of criminal activity, Murray conducted a roadside investigation. As a result, Troopers learned that the occupants Michael A. Bridges, 49, and Elizabeth Cole, 31, were in possession of 880 grams of fentanyl, already packaged for re-distribution.

Trooper Eric Bronson and Waterville PD Officer Makayla Hodge assisted in the investigation. The pair were charged with Class A - Aggravated Trafficking. Bridges was also charged with Violation Conditions of Release. The pair were taken to Kennebec County Jail.