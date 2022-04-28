Biosimilar Interleukins Market Growth Significantly Impacted By Increasing Prevalence Of Autoimmune Disorders

Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis is expected to boost the growth of the interleukin biosimilars market in the forecast period. Autoimmune disorders are conditions in which the immune cells cannot distinguish healthy cells from potentially dangerous antibodies. Biologic drugs such as anti-interleukin antibodies have shown significant clinical benefit in regulating the cells, and in directing proliferation, activation, and migration of the cells. According to the Johns Hopkins University report published in 2021, autoimmune illnesses impacted around 3% of the population in the United States, or about 10 million individuals. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is shaping the biosimilar interleukins market outlook and is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Read more on the Global Biosimilar Interleukins Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-interleukin-global-market-report

The global biosimilar interleukins market size is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2021 to $2.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biosimilar interleukins market share is expected to reach $7.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 39.1%.

Major players covered in the global biosimilar interleukins industry are MabPharm, Gedeon Richter, Bio-Thera Solutions, Sorrento Therapeutics/MabTech, and Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical.

TBRC’s global biosimilar interleukins market analysis report is segmented by type into IL-17, IL-23, IL-1, IL-5, IL-6, By application into psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), others, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, clinics, research institutes.



Biosimilar Interleukins Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (IL-17, IL-23, IL-1, IL-5, IL-6), By Application (Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Asthma, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Clinics, Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a biosimilar interleukins market overview, forecast biosimilar interleukins market size and growth for the whole market, biosimilar interleukins market segments, geographies, biosimilar interleukins market trends, biosimilar interleukins market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Biosimilar Interleukins Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3433&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug Class (Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDS), Biologics), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/psoriatic-arthritis-treatments-global-market-report

Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug (Remicade, Humira, Enbrel, Rituxan, Orencia, Actemra, Simponi, Cimzia, Remsima), By Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoarthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Fibromyalgia), By End-Use (Hospitals, Research Institutes) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/arthritis-monoclonal-antibodie-global-market-report

Biosimilar Lymphocyte Modulator Global Market Report 2022 – By Drug (Campath-1H, Natalizumab Biosimilar, Efalizumab - A1089-Anti-CD11a Biosimilar, Anti-CD38 Daratumumab Biosimilar, Anti-CS1 Elotuzumab Biosimilar), By Disease (Arthritis, Diabetes, Multiple Myeloma, Enterocolitis, Multiple Sclerosis, Psoriasis) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-lymphocytes-modulator-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/