Award-Winning OKW CONTROL-KNOBS For Menu-Driven Electronics

OKW's innovative CONTROL-KNOBS have received and iF design award 2022

OKW's innovative CONTROL-KNOBS have received and iF design award 2022.

Highly attractive and modern soft-touch design for comfortable operation.

Highly attractive and modern soft-touch design for comfortable operation.

CONTROL-KNOBS with optional LED illumination of the top ring and pointer line.

CONTROL-KNOBS with optional LED illumination of the top ring and pointer line.

OKW’s elegant CONTROL-KNOBS have won an iF Design Award 2022. Hailed as “perfect all round”, they now feature a new, improved design with LED illumination.

We are very proud to have received an iF design award for CONTROL-KNOBS - our sixth iF award in the last thirty years”
— Sean Bailey
BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. For 65 years, designers and manufacturers have worked to win the internationally renowned iF label.

Ergonomic CONTROL-KNOBS are ideal as the central element for menu-driven electronics – typically for devices manufactured in high volumes. Applications include measuring and control; medical, wellness and laboratory technology; HVAC; communications; Smart Factory and building control systems.

These soft-touch tuning knobs fit rotary potentiometers or encoders with round shaft ends (DIN 41591). Illumination is via SMD LED technology (5 V). RGB LEDs allow individual lighting and colors, illuminating a translucent optic ring on the top. OKW has increased the number of LEDs on the larger knobs from eight to 12. (The smaller knobs have eight LEDs).

The knobs can be specified with or without a pointer line on the side. They fit securely on potentiometer spindles, using the tried and tested collet fixture system. The maximum torque for installation is 1.5 Nm (function 1.2 Nm).

Each knob comprises two parts – a hard inner body made of robust polycarbonate and a soft-touch TPE outer shell with a smart and practical grooved appearance. They are available in two sizes: ø 36 mm and ø 46 mm (boreholes 6 mm, 1/4”). The standard colors are nero black and volcano gray.

Accessories include LED illumination kits, bases, covers, round nuts and a spanner.

OKW can supply CONTROL-KNOBS fully customized. Services include CNC machining, printing, laser marking and installation/assembly.

VIEW CONTROL-KNOBS RANGE >>

Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
email us here

CONTROL-KNOBS Designer Tuning Knobs

You just read:

Award-Winning OKW CONTROL-KNOBS For Menu-Driven Electronics

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sean Bailey
OKW Enclosures Inc
+1 412-220-9244
Company/Organization
OKW Enclosures Inc
3000 Old Pond Rd
Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, 15017
United States
+1 412-220-9244
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

OKW is a leading manufacturer of plastic and metal enclosures for OEM electronics equipment. Our US program includes the OKW and METCASE™ product lines, plus some complementary products. This unique combination allows us to offer our customers a truly comprehensive range of enclosures. Our sales team is on hand to offer expert advice on the selection and integration of our housing systems. We can also carry out all the machining and modifications required to fit your electronic components. We provide fully finished housings ready for final assembly of your equipment. Our Quality Management Systems for OKW and METCASE comply with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 for the design, manufacture and distribution of plastic and metal enclosures. With such a huge range of enclosures to choose from, we are confident that we can offer the right housing solution for your project.

www.okwenclosures.com

More From This Author
Award-Winning OKW CONTROL-KNOBS For Menu-Driven Electronics
METCASE 19” Enclosures Meet The Latest DIN 41494, IEC 60297-3 Standard
New Canting Kit For OKW's SMART-TERMINAL Extruded Aluminum Enclosures
View All Stories From This Author