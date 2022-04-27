CEJA Carbon Mitigation Credit Results in Hundreds of Dollars of Utility Relief for ComEd Customers

Chicago, IL, ILLINOIS, April 27 - The Illinois Commerce Commission announced today that Commonwealth Edison ("ComEd") has submitted a filing indicating that for the June 1, 2022-May 31, 2023 delivery year, it will provide a credit to all of its delivery customers equal to 3.087 cents per kWh. This credit will lower consumer bills by about $19.71 per month for customers of ComEd, saving the average family $237 per year.

"For clean energy to be impactful it must also be accessible, and I'm pleased that our Climate and Equitable Jobs Act will bring an average of $237 in annual savings to families using ComEd utility services," said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. "I'm proud that our commitment to hit carbon-free power by 2045 is already bringing consumers savings just months after becoming law. I'll continue to fight for the smoothest and most affordable transition possible for Illinois residents as we move toward a clean energy economy as a state." Public Act 102-0662, commonly referred to as the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act or CEJA, created a Carbon Mitigation Credit program that preserves existing carbon-free, nuclear generation facilities. Preservation of these resources, which might otherwise retire, allows the electric generation needs of Illinois' retail customers to be met by carbon-free resources rather than facilities that emit significant amounts of carbon pollution and other harmful air pollutants at a high social and economic cost until Illinois is able to develop other forms of clean energy.

The Carbon Mitigation Credit program ensures, after accounting for anticipated capacity and energy revenues available to the plants, that the plants are provided support sufficient to meet their annual costs for costs necessary for continued operation as determined through an independent audit of a carbon-free energy resource conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency. Alternatively, the Carbon Mitigation Program also provides protection to Illinois customers against high wholesale and energy prices.

Supply constraints resulting from the COVID 19 pandemic combined with Russia's Invasion of Ukraine is driving up the cost of electricity and natural gas nationwide and globally.

"The credit customers receive for the Carbon-Free Energy Resource Adjustment will likely more than offset recent supply charge increase. This is greatly beneficial for ComEd customers," said Mike Merchant, Executive Director, Illinois Commerce Commission.

All ComEd retail customers, including the bills of customers that do not take energy supply from ComEd, will notice a separate line item on their utility bill entitled, "Carbon-Free Energy Resource Adjustment" which will reflect the credit.