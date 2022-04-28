Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on April 28, 2022

MARYLAND, April 28 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Health and Human Services Committee, Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee and the Transportation and Environment Committee will discuss the FY23 Operating Budget

The Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee will meet on Thursday, April 28, at 9:30 a.m. to review the FY23 Operating Budget for three divisions within the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). These include Services to End and Prevent Homelessness (SEPH), Behavioral Health and Crisis Services (BHCS) and Children, Youth and Family Services (CYF). In addition, the Committee will review the FY23 Operating Budget for the Guaranteed Income Non-departmental Account (NDA).

The members of the HHS Committee include Chair and Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Evan Glass (Lead for Homelessness & Vulnerable Communities) and Councilmember Craig Rice.

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee (GO) will also meet at 9:30 a.m. to review the FY23 Operating Budget for the Department of Finance (Finance), the Risk Management NDA, debt service, the Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice, the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Nancy Navarro and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.

The Transportation and Environment (T&E) Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the FY23 Operating Budget for WSSC Water.

The members of the T&E Committee include Chair Tom Hucker, Council Vice President Evan Glass and Councilmember Hans Riemer.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

FY23 Operating Budget: Department of Health and Human Services

Review: The HHS Committee will review the FY23 Operating Budget for three divisions within DHHS. The recommended FY23 budget for SEPH within the department is more than $41.8 million, which is an increase of more than $10.5 million or from the FY22 approved budget. The goal of SEPF is to create a community where all persons have access to safe, affordable housing and the opportunity to achieve a higher quality of life. This work involves collaborating with public and private partners through the Interagency Commission on Homelessness.

The recommended FY23 budget for BHCS within the department is more than $50.8 million, which is an increase of more than $4.3 million or from the FY22 approved budget. BHCS works with the state's Behavioral Health Administration, HHS service areas, County agencies and the community to provide strength-based and integrated services to persons in need.

The recommended FY23 budget for CYF within the department is more than $110 million, which is an increase of more than $15 million from the FY22 approved budget. CYF works to address issues of child development, abuse, neglect, health and economic security.

FY23 Recommended Operating Budget: Guaranteed Income NDA

Review: The HHS Committee will review the FY23 Operating Budget for the Guaranteed Income NDA. The recommended FY23 budget for the NDA is more than $2.5 million. The special appropriation was approved by the Council in Dec. 2021 and is needed to initiate the planning process and allow for contracting efforts to begin a guaranteed income program in Montgomery County.

The purpose of guaranteed income is to alleviate poverty, provide a form of financial stability and give people the ability to make their own choices to improve their economic position. Guaranteed Income is a direct, recurring cash payment to a specific, targeted group of people. The program will enroll 300 households in different parts of the Montgomery County.

FY23 Recommended Operating Budget: Department of Finance and Risk Management NDA

Review: The GO Committee will review the FY23 Operating Budget for Finance and for the Risk Management NDA. The recommended FY23 budget for Finance is more than $103 million, which is an increase of 2.6 percent from the FY22 approved budget. The County Executive’s recommended FY23 expenditures represent the same service level recommendation for this budget from the FY22 approved budget. The recommended changes address adjustments due to negotiated compensation agreements and adjustments for core contracts.

The recommended FY23 budget for the Risk Management NDA is more than $25.7 million, which is an increase of 10.7 percent from the FY22 approved budget. This program provides accurate and timely insurance and risk management advice to County departments and participating agencies and reduces County and participating agency exposure to risk. The program is funded through contributions from agencies that are based upon an annual actuarial analysis of their exposures and outstanding and projected future claims. The recommended increase is due to the adjustments in these annual actuarial estimates.

FY23 Recommended Operating Budget: Debt Service

Review: The GO Committee will review the FY23 Operating Budget for Debt Service. The recommended FY23 budget for this appropriation is nearly $460 million, which is an increase of 2.6 percent from the FY22 approved budget. The FY23 tax supported debt service expenditures are 7.9 percent of the total recommended FY23 tax supported expenditures.

The recommended appropriation for the next fiscal year reflects the past spending decisions of the County and the County’s debt service costs are based on its credit rating. Currently, the County has the highest credit ratings possible for a local government, which is a Triple-A rating from Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Inc.

Montgomery County has earned Triple-A ratings every year from Moody's since April 1973, from Standard & Poor’s since 1976 and from Fitch since 1991. GO Committee Chair Navarro has spearheaded long-term and strategic fiscal management policies that makes Montgomery County among the best in the nation for fiscal responsibility.

FY23 Recommended Operating Budget: Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice

Review: The GO Committee will review the FY23 Operating Budget for the Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice. The recommended FY23 budget for the office is $1.3 million which is an increase of more than $324,728 or more than 32 percent from the FY22 approved budget. The office works with all County department o ensure race is not a predictor of outcomes for Montgomery County residents. In addition, the office assists department in developing more equitable practices and policies.

GO Committee Chair Navarro is the author and lead sponsor of the County's Racial Equity and Social Justice Act, which is a seminal racial equity law that was unanimously enacted by the Council in Nov. 2019. In addition to implementing multiple requirements to address persistent racial disparities, the law required the creation of the Office of Racial Equity and Social Justice.

FY23 Recommended Operating Budget: Office of the Inspector General

Review: The GO Committee will review the FY23 Operating Budget for OIG. The recommended FY23 budget for the office is more than $2.5 million, which is an increase of $359,583 or 16.7 percent from the FY22 approved budget. The increase includes additional staffing for the OIG audit division.

Bill 11-19, adopted by the Council in Oct. 2019, expanded the Inspector General’s duties by requiring the OIG to conduct a systematic, risk-based rotating review of the internal accounting and contracting processes and controls used by each department and principal office in the Executive Branch. In addition, the bill required the OIG to audit high-risk County contracts and agreements. The bill also requires the Council to ensure that the operating budget for the OIG is sufficient to provide the services required by this law.

FY23 Recommended Operating Budget: Office of Management and Budget

Review: The GO Committee will review the FY23 Operating Budget for OMB. The recommended FY23 budget for the office is more than $6.8 million, which is an increase of more than $462,263 or 7.2 percent from the FY22 approved budget. Personnel Costs comprise more than 95 percent of the budget for 43 full-time positions and one part-time position. OMB offers a broad-based, objective perspective on public policies, fiscal policies and performance management to the County Executive, County Council and other County partners.

FY23 Recommended Operating Budget: WSSC Water

Review: The T&E Committee will review the FY23 Operating Budget for WSSC Water. The recommended FY23 budget for WSSC is more than $873 million, which is an increase of more than $21.4 million or 2.5 percent from the FY22 approved budget. WSS Water provides public water and sewer services to 1.9 million residents in a sanitary district covering nearly 1,000 square miles in Montgomery and Prince George's Counties.

