Zylpha appoints Allen Imegwu as Business Development Executive

A photo of Allen Imegwu, Zylpha's new Business Development Executive

Zylpha, the electronic document bundling software specialists, today announces the appointment of Allen Imegwu to the role of Business Development Executive.

— Allen Imegwu, Business Development Executive
SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zylpha, the electronic document bundling software and case management system integration specialists, today announced the appointment of Allen Imegwu to the role of Business Development Executive.

With previous experience in an IT client facing role, Allen will be responsible for developing Zylpha's existing client relationships and engaging with organisations who are looking to drive innovation through technology. Allen will be working closely with the product team on its iManage, NetDocuments & Visualfiles integrations.

Allen was an IT Consultant for Hays Recruitment. Most recently working with both clients and customers, building and maintaining relationships, and providing bespoke services to deliver a driven consultancy experience.

Commenting on his appointment, Allen reveals: "I'm looking forward to working with the team at Zylpha. They are clearly passionate about the products and services they provide and are making significant advances in the field of legal technology. The strides they've made over the last two years in particular offering free bundling online, is testament to their desire to help everyone at every level of the legal system."

David Chapman - Head of Sales & Marketing, responds: "Allen brings a fantastic range of experience and abilities to the team. He has a wealth of key skills that are just the perfect fit for us and our clients. He has a clear business acumen and drive to succeed, and some great personal qualities which made him the ideal candidate for the role. We are delighted that Allen has joined the Zylpha team".

Zylpha helps customers produce electronic bundles and briefs in a quick and timely manner with easy to use and intuitive software. The technology is available through integrations with all leading case management systems such as Visualfiles, LEAP, iManage, Peppermint and NetDocuments.

David Chapman
Zylpha
+44 1962 658 881
