Government Of Saskatchewan Extends 4R Nutrient Stewardship Agreement With Fertilizer Canada

April 27, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan has re-signed a 2016 Memorandum of Co-operation (MOC) with Fertilizer Canada to support continued education, training and expansion regarding 4R Nutrient Stewardship in the province for an additional three years.

Adoption of a fertilizer management strategy that incorporates the Right fertilizer source at the Right rate, at the Right time, and in the Right place (4Rs) enhances environmental sustainability for producer operations by reducing greenhouse gas emissions while increasing crop production. A made-in-Canada program, 4R Nutrient Stewardship promotes such environmental stewardship through best practices in science-based nutrient management.

“Saskatchewan is a champion of 4R Nutrient Stewardship, and each year more of our producers are strengthening their operations and our agriculture industry by adopting proven best practices such as this one,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said. “Cooperating with Fertilizer Canada is a powerful way to encourage more producer participation, driving growth and, most importantly, increase environmental sustainability solutions, farm-by-farm, across the province.”

Saskatchewan accounts for nearly half (46 per cent) of all 4R-designated acres in western Canada.

Land under 4R stewardship is among the five measures and targets within the province’s Climate Resilience Measurement Framework that represent related priority areas for the agriculture industry. Saskatchewan is currently working toward a goal of 25 per cent of its cropland being under 4R designation by 2025.

“Saskatchewan has shown strong leadership in sustainable agriculture with their 2025 4R commitments,” Fertilizer Canada President and CEO Karen Proud said. “We are thrilled with the extension of the MOC and the positive impact it will have on the environment, as well as offering farmers sustainable solutions for their crops. With the continuation of the program we believe we will continue to see the program grow and results increase for the province.”

The 4R Nutrient Stewardship Advisory Committee - established by the Ministry of Agriculture with Fertilizer Canada, industry stakeholders, and the scientific community - provides guidance on awareness and adoption of the 4R practices. Saskatchewan also encouraged adoption of 4R practices through 20 Agriculture Demonstration of Practices and Technologies (ADOPT) projects being carried out at Applied Research Management (Agri-ARM) field sites across the province, co-funded under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership (CAP) and with co-funding from Fertilizer Canada for select projects that are related to 4R. The ministry has also offered CAP funding under the Farm Stewardship Program for a variable rate mapping beneficial management practice, and held four virtual 4R workshops in January 2021.

More information on 4R Nutrient Stewardship and sustainable farming in Saskatchewan is available at https://fertilizercanada.ca/nutrient-stewardship/4rs-across-canada/saskatchewan/.

