Senate Bill 818 Printer's Number 1617

PENNSYLVANIA, April 26 - HOUSE AMENDED

PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 1004, 1327

PRINTER'S NO. 1617

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

818

Session of

2021

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, MARTIN, PITTMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, STEFANO,

MENSCH, BROWNE, BAKER, ARGALL, SCHWANK AND SCAVELLO,

JULY 26, 2021

AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON HEALTH, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES,

AS AMENDED, APRIL 26, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An

act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and

duties of the Department of Health; establishing and

providing the powers and duties of the State Health

Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care

Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health

Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;

providing for certification of need of health care providers

and prescribing penalties," in licensing of health care

facilities, providing for ambulatory surgical facility

permitted surgical procedures; AND ABROGATING REGULATIONS.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known

as the Health Care Facilities Act, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 822. Ambulatory surgical facility permitted surgical

procedures.

(a) Exception or waiver.--An ambulatory surgical facility

may seek an exception or waiver from the department for surgical

procedures not specified on the Centers for Medicare and

<--

<--

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21