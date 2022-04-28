Medical Marketing Whiz Ranks No. 95 on Inc. Magazines List of the Midwest Regions Fastest-Growing Private Companies
With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 114%, Medical Marketing Whiz is No. 95 on Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list.
This prestigious recognition validates our mission to deliver excellence in marketing for our doctors and contribute to patient education and outreach in women’s health”CANTON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Medical Marketing Whiz is No. 95 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest region economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses.

"This is quite an honor to be recognized by Inc 5000 Regionals Midwest list, and it is truly a milestone of entrepreneurial success for our company. This prestigious recognition validates our mission to deliver excellence in marketing for our doctors and contribute to patient education and outreach in women's health," said Lori Werner, Co-Founder of Medical Marketing Whiz.
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 144 private companies had an average growth rate of 147%, and, in 2020 alone, they added 19,821 jobs and nearly $11.7 billion to the Midwest region's economy. Companies based in the Chicago, Illinois, Noblesville, Indiana, and Overland Park, Kansas areas had the highest growth rate overall.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found here.
"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.
Medical Marketing Whiz is the leader in practice growth for doctors in OBGYN, urogynecology, aesthetics, and concierge medicine. Lori Werner and Glenn Akins co-founded Medical Marketing Whiz in 2018 and have quickly become one of the most sought-after marketing agencies in North America.
For more information, visit www.medicalmarketingwhiz.com
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning content reaches more than 50 million people each month, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition of inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best companies to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com
