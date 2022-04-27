Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, April 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 27, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 7:30 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Sheryl Delozier.

 

Communications Received

 

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

April 27, 2022

 

Resolved that,

 

Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Local Government Committee, Representative young, Philadelphia County, resigned.

 

Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee, Representative Kosierowski, Lackawanna County, resigned.

 

Representative Kosierowski, Lackawanna County, is elected a member of the Appropriations Committee, Representative A. Brown, Philadelphia County, resigned.

 

Representative Covington, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Finance Committee, Representative O’Mara, Delaware County, resigned.

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

 

 

Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

 

In the House of Representatives

April 27, 2022

 

Resolved that,

 

Representative Schnee, Luzerne County, is elected as a member of the Children and Youth Committee and the Human Services Committee.

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Stan Saylor, Chairman

Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Motion to Adjourn until May 23, 2022,

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker (Lewis)           19 – 183   (Failed)

 

Motion to Consider HB 71 as a Special

Order of Business (Bernstein)                                           82 – 120   (Failed)

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

House Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution

 

H.C.R.R.R. 1           107 – 92        Sent to Senate for Concurrence

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 198     State Government

HR 199     Judiciary

                   

HB 2516   Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

 

HB 2544   Health

HB 2555   Urban Affairs

HB 2556   Judiciary

HB 2557   Appropriations

HB 2558   Commerce

HB 2559   Finance

HB 2560   Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 2561   Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1155      To Appropriations

HB 1731      To Appropriations

HB 1866      To Appropriations

HB 2214      To Appropriations

HB 2426      To Appropriations

SB 450         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 978        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2086      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2097      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2159      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2169      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2275      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2412      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2449      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2496      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2507      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2157      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 2520      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2554      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2265      From Commerce as Committed

HB 2396      From Commerce as Committed

HB 2420      From Commerce as Committed

HB 1462      From Local Government as Amended

HB 2216      From Local Government as Committed

HB 2253      From Local Government as Amended

HB 2428      From Local Government as Amended

HB 811        From State Government as Committed

HB 1578      From State Government as Committed

HB 1671      From State Government as Amended

HB 2010      From State Government as Amended

HB 2485      From State Government as Amended

HB 2524      From State Government as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 398

HB 527

HB 1486

HB 1571

HB 1958

HB 2139

HB 2255

HB 2437

HB 2441

HB 2550

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 37

HB 71

HB 527

HB 659

HB 1497

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, May 23, 2022 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

