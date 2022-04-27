Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 27, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, April 27 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
April 27, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 7:30 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Sheryl Delozier.
Communications Received
Committees on Committees
In the House of Representatives
April 27, 2022
Resolved that,
Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Local Government Committee, Representative young, Philadelphia County, resigned.
Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee, Representative Kosierowski, Lackawanna County, resigned.
Representative Kosierowski, Lackawanna County, is elected a member of the Appropriations Committee, Representative A. Brown, Philadelphia County, resigned.
Representative Covington, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Finance Committee, Representative O’Mara, Delaware County, resigned.
Respectfully submitted,
Joanna McClinton
Democratic Leader
Committee on Committees
Supplemental Report
In the House of Representatives
April 27, 2022
Resolved that,
Representative Schnee, Luzerne County, is elected as a member of the Children and Youth Committee and the Human Services Committee.
Respectfully submitted,
Stan Saylor, Chairman
Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Motion to Adjourn until May 23, 2022,
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker (Lewis) 19 – 183 (Failed)
Motion to Consider HB 71 as a Special
Order of Business (Bernstein) 82 – 120 (Failed)
Bills on Third Consideration
House Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution
H.C.R.R.R. 1 107 – 92 Sent to Senate for Concurrence
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 198 State Government
HR 199 Judiciary
HB 2516 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 2544 Health
HB 2555 Urban Affairs
HB 2556 Judiciary
HB 2557 Appropriations
HB 2558 Commerce
HB 2559 Finance
HB 2560 Aging and Older Adult Services
HB 2561 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 1155 To Appropriations
HB 1731 To Appropriations
HB 1866 To Appropriations
HB 2214 To Appropriations
HB 2426 To Appropriations
SB 450 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 978 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2086 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2097 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2159 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2169 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 2275 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2412 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2449 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2496 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2507 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2157 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 2520 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 2554 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 2265 From Commerce as Committed
HB 2396 From Commerce as Committed
HB 2420 From Commerce as Committed
HB 1462 From Local Government as Amended
HB 2216 From Local Government as Committed
HB 2253 From Local Government as Amended
HB 2428 From Local Government as Amended
HB 811 From State Government as Committed
HB 1578 From State Government as Committed
HB 1671 From State Government as Amended
HB 2010 From State Government as Amended
HB 2485 From State Government as Amended
HB 2524 From State Government as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 398
HB 527
HB 1486
HB 1571
HB 1958
HB 2139
HB 2255
HB 2437
HB 2441
HB 2550
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 37
HB 71
HB 527
HB 659
HB 1497
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Monday, May 23, 2022 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.