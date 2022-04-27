Daily Session Report for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, April 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

April 27, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 7:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Sheryl Delozier.

Communications Received

Committees on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

April 27, 2022

Resolved that,

Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Local Government Committee, Representative young, Philadelphia County, resigned.

Representative Abney, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Aging and Older Adult Services Committee, Representative Kosierowski, Lackawanna County, resigned.

Representative Kosierowski, Lackawanna County, is elected a member of the Appropriations Committee, Representative A. Brown, Philadelphia County, resigned.

Representative Covington, Allegheny County, is elected a member of the Finance Committee, Representative O’Mara, Delaware County, resigned.

Respectfully submitted,

Joanna McClinton

Democratic Leader

Committee on Committees

Supplemental Report

In the House of Representatives

April 27, 2022

Resolved that,

Representative Schnee, Luzerne County, is elected as a member of the Children and Youth Committee and the Human Services Committee.

Respectfully submitted,

Stan Saylor, Chairman

Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Motion to Adjourn until May 23, 2022,

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker (Lewis) 19 – 183 (Failed)

Motion to Consider HB 71 as a Special

Order of Business (Bernstein) 82 – 120 (Failed)

Bills on Third Consideration

House Concurrent Regulatory Review Resolution

H.C.R.R.R. 1 107 – 92 Sent to Senate for Concurrence

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 198 State Government

HR 199 Judiciary

HB 2516 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 2544 Health

HB 2555 Urban Affairs

HB 2556 Judiciary

HB 2557 Appropriations

HB 2558 Commerce

HB 2559 Finance

HB 2560 Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 2561 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 1155 To Appropriations

HB 1731 To Appropriations

HB 1866 To Appropriations

HB 2214 To Appropriations

HB 2426 To Appropriations

SB 450 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 978 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2086 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2097 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2159 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2169 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 2275 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2412 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2449 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2496 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2507 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2157 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 2520 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2554 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 2265 From Commerce as Committed

HB 2396 From Commerce as Committed

HB 2420 From Commerce as Committed

HB 1462 From Local Government as Amended

HB 2216 From Local Government as Committed

HB 2253 From Local Government as Amended

HB 2428 From Local Government as Amended

HB 811 From State Government as Committed

HB 1578 From State Government as Committed

HB 1671 From State Government as Amended

HB 2010 From State Government as Amended

HB 2485 From State Government as Amended

HB 2524 From State Government as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 398

HB 527

HB 1486

HB 1571

HB 1958

HB 2139

HB 2255

HB 2437

HB 2441

HB 2550

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 37

HB 71

HB 527

HB 659

HB 1497

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Monday, May 23, 2022 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.