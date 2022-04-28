Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 700 Block of V Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in the 700 block of V Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:25 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 27 year-old Anthony Alphonzo Nowlin, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

