TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Purple Stride 5K Walk/Run

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the 2022 Purple Stride 5k Walk/Run will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12 th Street to 14 th Street, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from 5:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12 th Street to 9 th Street, NW

12 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

11 th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and closed for public safety to vehicle traffic from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9 th Street to 3 rd Street, NW

9 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

7 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

6 th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

4 th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive, NW

3 rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, SW

6 th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 7 th to 3 rd Streets, SW

4th Street from E Street to Independence Avenue, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.