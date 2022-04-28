Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 2:52 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, inside a residence, suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 39-year-old Ladonia Boggs, of Northeast, DC.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 44 year-old Carl Jones, of Northeast, DC. He has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed. The detectives’ investigation also revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

