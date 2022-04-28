Submit Release
One lane of I-64 near St. Albans to be closed Wednesday, April 27, 2022

The westbound slow lane of Interstate 64 will be shut down from mile marker 41 to mile marker 44 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, for emergency pothole repairs.

Motorists should allow extra time, avoid distracted driving, follow the speed limit, and remember that conditions can change quickly in work zones. Work together, and remain aware, to protect each other ahelp everyone get home safe. ​​

