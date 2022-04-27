Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,106 in the last 365 days.

$278,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

$10,000 Mega Millions winner

JACKSON, MISS. – Tuesday was a good night for Mississippi Lottery players. From the April 26 drawings, one Mississippi Lottery player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $278,000, while another player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions® drawing.

The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Fleetway 170 at 977 Columbia Avenue in Prentiss. The winning numbers drawn were 17-21-23-29-33. The jackpot for the Thursday, April 28, Mississippi Match 5 drawing has reset to $50,000.

The $10,000 Mega Millions winner purchased their ticket from Toomsuba Texaco at 75 Will Garrett in Toomsuba. The winning numbers drawn were 5-7-19-46-69 with a Mega Ball of 2 and a Megaplier of 4.

The player did not purchase the Megaplier. For an additional dollar, the player could have quadrupled the $10,000 prize for a total of $40,000. The jackpot for the Friday, April 29, Mega Millions drawing is $43 million.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing of Powerball® is $454 million.This is the 31st drawing for this jackpot run.

Check Your Numbers

One lucky Mississippi Lottery player still has time to claim their $185,000 prize from the Dec. 16, 2021, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. The ticket was purchased from Circle K #2723759 located at 3104 Hwy. 49 in Florence. The numbers randomly generated for the drawing were 4-12-22-23-24. The last day to claim this prize is June 14, 2022.

###

You just read:

$278,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.