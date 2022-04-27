Submit Release
Partnership with Prince George’s County Police Department Results in Suspects Apprehended in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 2000 Block of 12th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce suspects have been apprehended in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the 2000 block of 12th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:22 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s vehicle keys. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. Two dogs were inside of the vehicle when it was stolen.

 

In partnership with Prince George’s County Police, two 15 year-old juvenile males have been apprehended in Prince George’s County and are awaiting charges in Washington, DC.

 

Due to the swift actions of both MPD and the Prince George’s County Police Department, the victim’s vehicle and dogs, “Sophie” and “Lily” (pictured below), were safely recovered from the stolen vehicle.

 

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

