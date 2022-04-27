NSCAS – Not Tested Codes for End of Test Window Coding

NDE will verify all NSCAS Not Tested Code (NTC) coding with ADVISER Data. If the ADVISER data does not support the NTC coding, this will cause data anomalies and will have to be addressed and fixed during the Post-Test Verification windows scheduled over the next 3 months.

DEADLINES to add Not Tested Codes to the appropriate NSCAS testing systems:

May 6, 2022 – in PA Next for the NSCAS ACT

May 6, 2022 – in INSIGHT for NSCAS Alternate

May 13, 2022 – in the NSCAS Growth testing platform

A more detailed email was sent to all District DACs. Please reach out to them for these details or contact Maggie Sis (margaret.sis@nebraska.gov) for the information.