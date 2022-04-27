Renewal and Acceleration with Data – Virtual Webinar – May 11 – 930am-1100am CST

In lieu of our traditional in-person Data Conference held annually in Kearney, we have transitioned this event into a series of shorter, informational webinars catering to the needs of Nebraska school districts/systems at thoughtfully determined points throughout the year. Additionally, the new monthly webinar series will be taking the place of the ADVISER District Meetings which had occurred at 10am on the 2nd Wednesday of each month. Part of each webinar will be dedicated to ADVISER status updates, so any district users who attended the old meeting are encouraged to sign up for the webinars instead.
In May, the schedule is:
9:30 am – 10:00 am ADVISER Monthly Update & Feedback (Max Reiner, Data Collections)
10:00 am – 10:30 am P-EBT (Jenna Hilligoss, Nutrition Services)
10:30 am – 11:00 am ADVISER Year End Workday (Naomi Kohles, Service Desk)
Additionally, a presentation about FERPA from the US Department of Education, Privacy Technical Assistance Center is now available for review. It can be found in the May 11 section of the website.
