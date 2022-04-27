House Bill 398 Printer's Number 0372
PENNSYLVANIA, April 27 - An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, further providing for verification of eligibility.
There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,060 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 27 - An Act amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, in public assistance, further providing for verification of eligibility.