Copel - Report 20-F
Copel - Report 20-FCURITIBA, PARANá, BRAZIL, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COPEL (“Company”), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, informs to its shareholders and the market in general that it has filed its annual Form 20-F for fiscal year 2021 on April 27, 2022, in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The file can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or Copel’s website at ri.copel.com.
Contacts: Investor Relations – COPEL
Phone: +55 (41) 3331-4011
E-mail: ri@copel.com
