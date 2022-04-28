BRASKEM'S 2021 FORM 20-F WAS FILED
BRASKEM'S 2021 FORM 20-F WAS FILEDSãO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (BM&FBOVESPA: BRKM3, BRKM5 e BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) announces to its shareholders and the market that filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The document is already available on Braskem’s Investor Relations website: www.braskem.com.br/ri. Shareholders of the Company may receive a copy of Braskem’s audited financial statements included in the 2021 20-F, free of charge, upon request.
For more information, contact Braskem’s Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.
Departamento de Relações com Investidores
Braskem
+55 11 3576-9531
braskem-ri@braskem.com.br