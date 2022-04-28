Submit Release
John A. Arguelles, 1927-2022

(Subscription required) As a trial judge for 21 years, John Arguelles, who took pride in the labels “strict constructionist” and “judicial conservative,” said he didn’t abuse the advantage of 20/20 hindsight when he joined the 2nd District Court of Appeal and later the California Supreme Court.

John A. Arguelles, 1927-2022

