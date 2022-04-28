SABESP – NOTICE TO THE MARKET - FILING OF 20-F FORM 2021
SABESP – NOTICE TO THE MARKET - FILING OF 20-F FORM 2021
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (NYSE:SBS)SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS) (the "Company"), one of the largest water and sewage service providers in the world based on the number of customers, hereby announces that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F as of and for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The 2021 Annual Report is available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and on the Company's Investor Relations website (www.ri.sabesp.com.br).
In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company's 2021 Annual Report free of charge by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Investor Relations area, by sending an email to: sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br.
IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)
Juliana P. S. Jardim – (55 11) 3388-9267 (jpsjardim@sabesp.com.br)
